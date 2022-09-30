The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

EU condemns Russian annexation, will never accept "illegal" referendums

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 16:05

Updated: SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 16:08

The European Union said on Friday it firmly condemned the annexation by Russia of occupied Ukraine regions, adding it would never recognize "illegal" referendums held there and would tighten its sanctions to increase pressure on Moscow.

The European Council, which groups the 27 EU member states, said in a statement on behalf of those members that Russia's willful undermining of the international order was putting global security at risk.

"We do not and will never recognize the illegal 'referenda' that Russia has engineered as a pretext for this further violation of Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, nor their falsified and illegal results," the statement said.

"We will strengthen our restrictive measures countering Russia's illegal actions. They will further increase pressure on Russia to end its war of aggression," it said.

Israel-Lebanon maritime border dispute agreement reached - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2022 04:20 PM
Russian-Israelis at risk of Russian military draft, FM warns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2022 04:03 PM
Mexican President confirms hack on government files
By REUTERS
09/30/2022 03:47 PM
Ukrainian defense minister promises announcement of 'good news'
By REUTERS
09/30/2022 01:46 PM
Fire breaks out in the Judean hills, cause yet unknown
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2022 01:37 PM
Donetsk separatists head: Ukraine 'semi-encircled' Russian-held Lyman
By REUTERS
09/30/2022 12:51 PM
Russia's Orthodox Church head Patriarch Kirill tests positive for COVID
By REUTERS
09/30/2022 12:32 PM
Kremlin: Attack on annexed territory will be an attack on Russia
By REUTERS
09/30/2022 12:30 PM
Blast heard near Burkina Faso presidency - Reuters witness
By REUTERS
09/30/2022 11:57 AM
Nine arrested overnight in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2022 10:19 AM
19 killed in suicide blast at Kabul, Afghanistan education institute
By REUTERS
09/30/2022 07:50 AM
Maccabi Tel Aviv defeats Hapoel Holon in Winner Cup semifinals
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2022 11:49 PM
Biden says US will never recognize Russia claims on Ukraine
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 10:33 PM
Man accused of posing as federal agent appears poised to enter a plea
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 10:04 PM
US confirms American citizen killed in rocket attack in Iraqi Kurdistan
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 09:00 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by