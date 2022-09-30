Ukraine applies for fast-track NATO membership -Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine has applied for NATO membership in a video address on Friday, following the annexation of Ukrainian territories by Russia.

The country, according to him, can count on the NATO fast-track accession.

"De facto, we have already become a NATO ally. We trust each other, we help each other, and we protect each other. This is the Alliance," Zelensky said.

"Today Ukraine submits an application to make this de jure. (Our application) would be a formal solidifying of the real state of things we've already achieved."

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he would hold a briefing on Friday at 7 PM.