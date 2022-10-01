The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Venezuela has released 7 jailed Americans -Biden

Venezuela on Saturday released seven jailed Americans, including five oil executives, in exchange for the release of two relatives of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, US officials said.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 1, 2022 21:52

Updated: OCTOBER 1, 2022 22:27
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary-General Haitham al-Ghais shake hands at the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela September 14, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/LEONARDO FERNANDEZ VILORIA)
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary-General Haitham al-Ghais shake hands at the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela September 14, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEONARDO FERNANDEZ VILORIA)

Venezuela on Saturday released seven jailed Americans, including five oil executives, in exchange for the release of two relatives of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, US officials said.

"Today, we celebrate that seven families will be whole once more. To all the families who are still suffering and separated from their loved ones who are wrongfully detained – know that we remain dedicated to securing their release,"

US President Joe Biden

The swap included executives of Citgo Petroleum held for years, in addition to US Marine veteran Matthew Heath and Osman Khan, the officials said. They were being exchanged for two of Maduro's wife's nephews, who had been jailed on drug charges, the officials said.

President Biden's response

President Joe Biden said in a statement that the "wrongfully detained" Americans "will soon be reunited with their families and back in the arms of their loved ones where they belong."

Democratic 2020 US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden reacts during a televised townhall on CNN dedicated to LGBTQ issues in Los Angeles, California, US October 10, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)Democratic 2020 US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden reacts during a televised townhall on CNN dedicated to LGBTQ issues in Los Angeles, California, US October 10, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)

"Today, we celebrate that seven families will be whole once more. To all the families who are still suffering and separated from their loved ones who are wrongfully detained – know that we remain dedicated to securing their release," Biden said.

The release followed secretive talks between the United States and Maduro's government, which is under strict US sanctions, including on the OPEC nation's energy sector.

It comes at a time when Washington has come under heavy pressure to do more to secure freedom for dozens of Americans held abroad, including in Russia.



Tags Prisoner swap United States prisoner release Venezuela Americans
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
3

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
4

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
5

As Putin’s war sputters, antisemitism seeps into the Russian media

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, September 15, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by