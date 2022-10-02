One person lightly wounded in shooting attack in the West Bank

One person was lightly wounded in a terror attack near Eilon Moreh on Sunday morning, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Terrorists opened fire on a bus and a taxi cab near Eilon Moreh on the West Bank.

The injured person is likely to be the taxi driver, who was very lightly wounded as the result of shrapnel from the back windshield of his vehicle.

The bus driver has also reported shooting toward his vehicle.

Israeli Security Forces are touring the area in search of the terrorists.

תיעוד ערבי של רגעי הירי הבוקר, בפיגוע בעיקול הכביש, בו בחודש תשרי לפני 7 שנים בדיוק, נרצחה משפחת הנקין בפיגוע ירי בדרך מאלון מורה.מתי מערכת הביטחון תתעורר ותפסיק לדבר על "חשש לפריצת אינתיפאדה", כי אנחנו ממש עמוק כבר בתוכה? https://t.co/z7jcw2wPkv pic.twitter.com/9fDSe1oa0G — אברהם בנימין Avraham (@avrahambin) October 2, 2022

Head of the Shomron Regional Council Yossi Dagan responded to the event saying: "Another severe event ending in a miracle. This government has forsaken its people to a terror wave, incited by the Palestinian Authority."