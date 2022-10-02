The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
One person lightly wounded in shooting attack in the West Bank

A shooting attack near Eilon Moreh continues the recent trend of terrorism in the West Bank.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 2, 2022 07:39

Updated: OCTOBER 2, 2022 08:34
The taxi that was hit by the shooting. (photo credit: SHOMRON REGIONAL COUNCIL)
The taxi that was hit by the shooting.
(photo credit: SHOMRON REGIONAL COUNCIL)

One person was lightly wounded in a terror attack near Eilon Moreh on Sunday morning, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Terrorists opened fire on a bus and a taxi cab near Eilon Moreh on the West Bank.

The injured person is likely to be the taxi driver, who was very lightly wounded as the result of shrapnel from the back windshield of his vehicle.

The bus driver has also reported shooting toward his vehicle. 

Israeli Security Forces are touring the area in search of the terrorists.

Head of the Shomron Regional Council Yossi Dagan responded to the event saying: "Another severe event ending in a miracle. This government has forsaken its people to a terror wave, incited by the Palestinian Authority."



