Israel Police recommended Sunday that Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara file an indictment against Joint List MK Ofer Cassif for attacking a police officer in May, according to Globes.

"The documentation shows an attack by Cassif against the policeman. Let anyone who attacks a policeman know that Israel Police will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. There is zero tolerance for violence against policemen," said a senior police official to Globes.