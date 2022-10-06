Israel rejects Lebanon’s comments on maritime agreement

Prime Minister Yair Lapid rejected the changes Lebanon proposed to a maritime border agreement drafted by the US, a senior diplomatic source said on Thursday.

US Energy Envoy Amos Hochstein’s draft, presented to Israel and Lebanon last week, was meant to be close to the final version of an agreement settling the dispute over the countries’ economic waters. Lebanon submitted its comments on the draft on Tuesday.

Lapid assessed some of the demands to be new and significant, and instructed the negotiating team to reject them.

“Prime Minister Lapid made clear that he will not compromise on Israel’s security and economic interests even if it means there will not be an agreement soon,” the source said.

At the same time, “Israel will extract gas from the Karish rig at the moment that it will be possible,” he stated.

London-based Energean's drill ship begins drilling at the Karish natural gas field offshore Israel in the east Mediterranean May 9, 2022. Picture taken May 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Ari Rabinovitch)

Karish, an Israeli gas field, is adjacent to Kana, a reservoir that spans Lebanese and Israeli waters, as well as the area in dispute. Energean, which holds the Israeli license for Karish, set up a rig about 70 km from Haifa’s shores in June and has worked towards extracting gas, while Iran-backed Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah threatened to attack if Karish becomes operative.

“If Hezbollah or someone else tries to harm Karish or threaten us, the negotiations on the maritime line will stop immediately and [Hezbollah leader] Hassan Nasrallah will have to explain to the citizens of Lebanon why they don’t have a gas rig and an economic future,” the source added.

Hochstein’s draft would have Israel concede the entire triangle of economic waters that had been in dispute with Lebanon in 2012-2021, up to what is known as line 23, but not the extended triangle that Lebanon demanded in early 2021, known as line 29. It will, however, allow Lebanon to develop the entire Kana Field.

Israel would receive royalties by the percentage of the Kana reservoir that is in its waters, in accordance with a separate deal being negotiated with a gas consortium led by French energy company Total, which has the Lebanese license to extract gas from the field. it

Exploration has not yet begun in Kana and the amount of gas in the reservoir remains unknown. The deal would allow Total to start work in the gas field as soon as the deal is signed.

In addition, the agreement includes recognition of what Israel calls the “buoys line,” which extends 5 km. into the sea from Rosh Hanikra, on the border with Lebanon. A senior diplomatic source explained that the line was vulnerable because Israel had established it unilaterally as a zone necessary for the Jewish state to have freedom of action for its security, and the agreement with Lebanon will anchor that line in international law.

The "buoy line" is what Lapid's government has presented as the primary achievement of the negotiations in terms of Israeli security.

However, in the ensuing days, Lebanon asked to change the "buoy line" to be described as the "de facto situaiton" and not the "status quo," to avoid accepting it as an international border, according to Hezbollah news outlet Al Akhbar.

In addition, Beirut reportedly said it would not accept tying its ability to develop Kana to the agreement with Jerusalem, among other demands.

Hochstein’s draft sparked controversy in Israel after details of the deal were shared with the media, with opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and others saying Israel was conceding too much.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke in favor of a deal at a memorial ceremony for the fallen in the Yom Kippur War, saying that it hurts Iran’s interests.

“We constantly remember the lesson of the Yom Kippur War,” he said. “We must not sin by being arrogant, we must be ready for every scenario…In this context, our biggest immediate operative challenge is on our northern border. These days, the government is promoting an agreement to divide economic waters between us and Lebanon, which has economic and security impact, including harm to Iran and Lebanon’s interests in the region.”

Gantz vowed that Israel will defend its infrastructure regardless of the negotiations’ outcome.

“If Hezbollah tries to harm [Israeli infrastructure or sovereignty], the military cost to Lebanon and Hezbollah will be very high,” he added.

Netanyahu, however, continued to say that Lapid had surrendered to Nasrallah, and claimed credit for the prime minister’s rejection of the latest demands.

“Only the heavy pressure that my friends and I put on [Lapid] led him to back off from his surrender agreement, for now,” Netanyahu said. “Israel needs different leadership…We will not let Israel surrender to Nasrallah.”

The opposition leader also repeated his refrain that the agreement will be illegal as long as it is not authorized by the Knesset, and therefore he will not be bound by it if he returns to the Prime Minister’s Office.

However, Israeli law only requires that international agreements be submitted to the Knesset for review, not approval, though historically, agreements involving territory have been brought to the legislature for a vote.