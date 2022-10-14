The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

North Carolina shooting leaves up to six dead - report

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 14, 2022 02:44

Police in Raleigh, North Carolina, responded to a shooting late on Thursday that left up to six people dead, including a police officer, an ABC News affiliate reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Raleigh Police tweeted it was on the scene of an active shooting and urged local residents to stay at home. The tweets did not provide a death toll.

The suspected shooter was thought to be a white teenage male with a long gun, the ABC News affiliate reported, adding no one had been taken into custody yet.

There were multiple crime scenes associated with the active shooting situation, the report added.

Bahamas records its first case of cholera since 2017
By REUTERS
10/14/2022 12:31 AM
US Supreme Court rejects Trump request over seized documents
By REUTERS
10/13/2022 10:03 PM
Seoul says scrambles fighters as North Korean planes fly close to border
By REUTERS
10/13/2022 07:44 PM
One lightly injured in stone throwing in Sheikh Jarrah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/13/2022 07:36 PM
Canada imposes new Iran sanctions over human rights
By REUTERS
10/13/2022 05:13 PM
Israel wins bronze at World Judo Championships
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/13/2022 04:54 PM
Israeli arrested on suspicion of growing almost 900 marijuana plants
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/13/2022 04:45 PM
IDF rescues American who had heart attack on cruise ship near Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/13/2022 02:23 PM
Lebanon: Not respecting maritime agreement deprives Israel of stability
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/13/2022 12:47 PM
Petition to declare Channel 14 an activist body in elections rejected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/13/2022 11:28 AM
18 soldiers killed in explosion in military bus in Syria - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/13/2022 11:26 AM
Drone strikes hit critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv region
By REUTERS
10/13/2022 08:26 AM
Russia to use own nuclear fuel at Zaporizhzhia plant - Rosenergoatom
By REUTERS
10/13/2022 07:57 AM
Shelling hits Kyiv region on Thursday, says local administration
By REUTERS
10/13/2022 06:00 AM
US meets with tech firms on ensuring Iran internet freedom
By REUTERS
10/13/2022 03:31 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by