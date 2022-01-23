The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Raleigh’s Jewish community on alert after antisemitic graffiti

Regardless, the graffiti has put the local Jewish community on alert, he said, adding that people are troubled and afraid but have also been resilient.

By AVI BAJPAI/THE NEWS & OBSERVER/TNS
Published: JANUARY 23, 2022 08:34
Squirrel Hill Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh. (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
Squirrel Hill Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh.
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rabbi Eric Solomon has been crossing the same pedestrian bridge over Interstate 540 on his morning runs for about a decade. He’s accustomed to seeing graffiti on the overpass fairly often. Most days, he ignores it and moves on.
During a run on January 10, however, Solomon was stunned when he came across two large swastikas that had been spray-painted on the bridge and one of its walls. Next to them, someone had spray-painted the words “MAGA,” “Trump 2024” and “Burn.”
“It is a sign of absolute hatred,” Solomon said in an interview with The News & Observer on Wednesday. “So when I saw that, I thought to myself, ‘This is beyond the line. This is not just some kind of silliness or someone doing something definitely illegal, but not such a big deal, to, ‘Wow, I need to do something about it.’”
Solomon, who has served as the rabbi of Beth Meyer Synagogue in North Raleigh since 2005, contacted his city council member, Patrick Buffkin, as well as city and state officials. He also posted the images on Facebook and Nextdoor, where they received significant attention, including from people who were so offended, they were ready to come down to the bridge and scrub off the graffiti themselves.
The swastikas and other graffiti were removed within a few days, but about a week later, Solomon found a smaller, less noticeable swastika painted on another part of the bridge. It wasn’t clear if it had been left there recently, or whether he hadn’t noticed it earlier.
A PRESSURE hose is used to clean a monument with Nazi swastikas painted over it in Jedwabne, Poland, in this 2011 illustrative photo (credit: Jendrzej Wojnar/Agencja Gazeta/Reuters) A PRESSURE hose is used to clean a monument with Nazi swastikas painted over it in Jedwabne, Poland, in this 2011 illustrative photo (credit: Jendrzej Wojnar/Agencja Gazeta/Reuters)
Regardless, the graffiti has put the local Jewish community on alert, he said, adding that people are troubled and afraid but have also been resilient.
“We’re very sensitive and aware, and we realize we have to speak up and be clear,” Solomon said. “And not only against the Jewish community, but really any community...that is being publicly attacked.”
Three large synagogues, including Beth Meyer, fall within Buffkin’s district, which covers almost all of North Raleigh. After Solomon brought the graffiti to his attention the day he spotted it, Buffkin raised the issue during a virtual city council meeting Tuesday, when Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson gave a presentation on the city’s crime.
“We all recognize hate can be found anywhere, but it’s not welcome in Raleigh,” Buffkin said in an interview. “We have to be ever vigilant for this kind of sentiment, lest it grow in our community. We don’t want that. We’re a welcoming, open community.”
Texas synagogue standoff
The graffiti already had prompted the Raleigh Jewish community to be on alert when news emerged on Jan. 15 about four people being taken hostage at Congregation Beth Israel, a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, about 15 miles northeast of Fort Worth.
The standoff between the suspect, a 44-year-old British citizen named Malik Faisal Akram, and law enforcement officials lasted nearly 11 hours, The New York Times reported. The hostages, three congregants and the lead rabbi, Charlie Cytron-Walker, were all able to escape unharmed. One of the hostages was released prior to the other three successfully escaping on their own.
The high-profile incident further rattled Jews across the world. Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said it considers the standoff as “an act of terrorism targeting the Jewish community,” The New York Times reported, reversing its initial statement on the hostage situation.
“This could have happened at any synagogue in the country, and that is heartbreaking and scary, and shocking, too,” said Phillip Brodsky, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Raleigh-Cary.
The threats facing synagogues and a rise in anti-Semitic attacks in recent years have prompted Jewish organizations across the country to conduct security trainings and invest in measures like bag checks, he said.
Security staffers have also become a ubiquitous sight in the Jewish community, Brodsky said, adding that every Jewish organization he has worked at since 2005 has had security.
In 2020, the Anti-Defamation League recorded a total of 2,024 anti-Semitic incidents ranging from vandalism to harassment and assault. That was down 4% from 2019, but still made 2020 the third-highest year since the ADL started tracking incidents in 1979, the organization said in a report on its website.
About 16% of the anti-Semitic incidents were attributed to “known extremist groups or individuals inspired by extremist ideology,” the ADL said, which mostly included white supremacist groups.
Security trainings
Cytron-Walker told The New York Times he and the other hostages were able to escape due to multiple security training sessions he had participated in over the years.
One of those sessions, held in August, was conducted by Secure Community Network, The New York Times reported.
The nonprofit has trained Beth Meyer synagogue staff and congregants as well, and held a briefing with synagogue security staff on Sunday, Solomon said. The presentation was scheduled prior to the hostage crisis that unfolded in Texas the day before, he added.
The synagogue has also received training from Community Security Service, another nonprofit that provides security to Jewish organizations nationwide. Between both nonprofits, Beth Meyer staff and congregants have been taught basic survival skills, Solomon said, including how to spot suspicious behavior and how to evacuate in an emergency.
The congregation has also prepared for active shooter situations.
“I didn’t sign up to go to rabbinical school to do active shooter trainings,” Solomon said. “I went to teach the Bible, the Torah, to pray, to do justice.”
However, Solomon said, “one of the great powers” of the situation is the many members of the congregation and staff who aren’t Jewish.
“They work for our synagogue as a profession, and because they care, they really are beautiful souls,” he continued. “Some of them are the ones on the front lines of this, in a sense, because they are the person who opens the door, or they’re the person who receives people.”
Jewish people have to accept at some level “that this is our history,” Solomon said. But someone who isn’t Jewish is “really choosing to take that slight additional risk, and it’s incredibly admirable.”


Tags swastika diaspora jews antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must clarify its confusing COVID-19 rules - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu should take the plea deal and save Israel - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Peace and the non-rational enemy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

What should be demanded of Netanyahu in a plea deal?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Societal psychosis and the ‘mental illness’ excuse - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

Did the Exodus happen? Israeli scholar tours Egypt to show it did

Tourists look at the 3200-year-old Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light show, on the eve of the anniversary of pharaoh king Ramses II's coronation.
5

Saudi royal family are descendants of Jews who fought Muhammad - Iranian general

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Sponsored Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by