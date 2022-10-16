The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Tunisia police clash with protesters, the second night of protests

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 16, 2022 01:44

Protestors clashed with police in the Tunisian capital of Tunis on Saturday, for the second night after a man died from injuries sustained during a police chase in August.

Riot police fired tear gas to disperse the crowds in the poor Ettadamen and Intilka districts, with protesters chanting slogans against the police and throwing stones at them.

The fresh protests come as the country suffers an economic and political crisis amid fuel and food shortages.

The family of the young man, Malek Selimi, 24, told local media on Saturday that their son died after suffering a neck injury from a fall during a police chase at the end of August.

The protests began on Friday after the funeral of the young man. The Ministry of Interior did not comment on the death of Selimi.

The North African nation is suffering a severe political crisis since Tunisian President Kais Saied seized power and dissolved parliament in 2021.

Earlier on Saturday, two rival Tunisian opposition groups staged one of the biggest days of protest so far against the president, denouncing his moves to consolidate political power as public anger grows over fuel and food shortages.

Raleigh shooting emergency callers tell of bodies, screams and gunshots
By REUTERS
10/16/2022 01:28 AM
Palestinian shot after throwing Molotov cocktail towards Israeli bus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/16/2022 12:57 AM
Israeli forces fail to find evidence of alleged shooting attack near Eli
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/16/2022 12:16 AM
Elon Musk's SpaceX to fund Ukraine's Starlink despite 'losing money'
By REUTERS
10/15/2022 09:32 PM
Uganda introduces raft of measures to halt spread of Ebola
By REUTERS
10/15/2022 09:30 PM
Knesset defense committee to discuss Israel-Lebanon border deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/15/2022 09:13 PM
Twenty killed in Colombian road accident, police says
By REUTERS
10/15/2022 09:08 PM
Large wildfire erupts in Israel's Jordan Valley
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/15/2022 04:04 PM
Pakistan summons US ambassador over Biden's nuclear remark
By REUTERS
10/15/2022 02:24 PM
Saudi Arabia announces $400 mln humanitarian aid to Ukraine
By REUTERS
10/15/2022 01:26 AM
Biden calls on Iran to end violence against citizens
By REUTERS
10/15/2022 01:25 AM
DOJ asks appeals court to end third-party review of documents from Trump
By REUTERS
10/15/2022 12:06 AM
Russian submarine spotted off French coast end-September- BFM
By REUTERS
10/14/2022 06:38 PM
Belarus says Russian troops will soon arrive for joint deployment
By REUTERS
10/14/2022 05:58 PM
IDF soldier lightly injured in West Bank clashes with Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2022 05:23 PM
