Iran rejects Biden's support of anti-government protests as interference in Tehran's state matters

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 16, 2022 09:47

Updated: OCTOBER 16, 2022 09:50

Iran rejects US President Joe Biden's support of anti-government protests as interference in Tehran's state matters, the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani as saying on Sunday.

"In recent days, the US government and officials have tried desperately to inflame unrest in Iran under various excuses and in any way they can, and have supported the riots in our country and the creation of violence," Kanaani added.

Commenting on the weeks of unrest in Iran since a woman died in police custody, Biden said on Saturday he was surprised by the courage of the people taking to the streets in protest in Iran.

This is a developing story.



