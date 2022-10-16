The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
White House says 'disappointed' by Mahmoud Abbas's support for Putin

Abbas also told Putin that he does not trust the Biden administration, a US National Security Council spokesperson told Axios.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 16, 2022 11:26

Updated: OCTOBER 16, 2022 12:02
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during their meeting in Sochi, Russia November 23, 2021. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/EVGENY BIYATOV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during their meeting in Sochi, Russia November 23, 2021.
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/EVGENY BIYATOV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

The Biden administration condemned Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week at an international summit in Kazakhstan where he said that he no longer trusts the United States. 

“We were deeply disappointed to hear President Abbas’s remarks to President Putin," a spokesperson for the US National Security Council said. “Putin is a far cry from the type of international partner needed to constructively address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Russia does NOT stand for justice and international law."

"President Biden, in contrast, has demonstrated US commitment for decades to seeking creative solutions and working toward the lasting peace needed to advance stability and prosperity throughout the Middle East," the statement continued.

US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Presidential Compound, in Bethlehem, in the West Bank July 15, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN) US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Presidential Compound, in Bethlehem, in the West Bank July 15, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

Meeting Thursday in Kazakhstan with Putin, Abbas that the Palestinians do not trust America. ""We don't trust America and you know our position. We don't trust it, we don't rely on it, and under no circumstances can we accept that America is the sole party in resolving a problem," Abbas told Putin at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Kazakhstan.

The White House was disappointed by Abbas's support for Putin and two Biden administration officials told Axios that they were furious and "made it clear to Abbas’ advisers."

This is notably a disappointment for the Biden administration because since assuming office, the administration has sent "hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to the Palestinian people that was cut during the Trump administration," the report said.

Abbas said he was "completely satisfied" with Russia's position towards the Palestinian people.

"Russia stands by justice and international law and that is enough for us," he said.

"When you say you stand by international legitimacy, this is enough for me and that is what I want. Therefore, we are happy and satisfied with the Russian position."

 



Tags Mahmoud Abbas Russia white house Vladimir Putin Biden administration
