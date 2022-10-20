WATCH: Former Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard married

Jonathan Pollard married Rebecca Abrahams-Doninon on Thursday evening, Israeli media reported.

בבית הכנסת של הרב מרדכי אליהו: יהונתן פולארד התחתן עם רבקה אברהמס-דוניןhttps://t.co/8WHYGmG8Yp@HezkeiB pic.twitter.com/KkVA1EBaDs — ערוץ 7 (@arutz7heb) October 20, 2022

The wedding comes just around a year after the passing of Pollard's wife, Esther. Rebecca Pollard is a widow and mother of seven from Jerusalem.

מזל טוב: יהונתן פולארד נישא הערב לבחירת ליבו רבקה אברהמס-דונין בבית הכנסת "היכל יעקב" בשכונת קריית משה בירושלים pic.twitter.com/nwelRroSCQ — חזקי ברוך (@HezkeiB) October 20, 2022

חתונה בלתי נתפסת הערב בירושלים. מזל טוב לרבקה ויהונתן פולארד. pic.twitter.com/pEbP8q3GTO — Ariel Kahana אריאל כהנא (@arik3000) October 20, 2022

Who is former Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard?

Pollard was a spy for Israel in the United States. However, he was caught and received a life sentence behind bars for his actions. He is the only American in US history to receive a life sentence for spying for an ally, and the only one to serve more than 10 years in prison for the crime.

On November 15, 2015, Pollard was released on parole after serving 30 years of a life sentence. He and his then-wife, Esther, were finally able to return to Israel on December 30, 2020.