Esther Pollard passes away after being rushed to hospital

Esther Pollard, the wife of Jonathan Pollard, passed away on Monday after being rushed on Saturday to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital’s COVID-19 intensive care unit suffering from septic shock (sepsis).

The funeral will take place at the Har HaMenuchot Cemetery in Jerusalem.

Pollard, who has been fighting breast cancer for years, returned a positive COVID test in hospital after negative home tests had indicated that she had recovered from a bad case of the virus.

Born in Toronto as Esther Zeits, she devoted her life to bringing about the freedom of her husband. She met Jonathan Pollard long before he was arrested, they got back in touch when he was in prison, and they were married in 1993.

Esther Pollard, wife of convicted Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard, walks past a poster of her husband prior to speaking to press outside her home in Jerusalem on July 29, 2015. (credit: FLASH90)

Jonathan and Esther Pollard moved to Israel a year ago after his parole restrictions that prevented him from leaving New York were removed.

The former US Navy intelligence analyst was sentenced to life imprisonment and served a 30-year term for passing classified information to Israel.