Iranian hacker group says it will leak 'dirty nuclear projects'

Iranian hacker group Black Reward said on Friday it hacked the internal email system of Iran’s Nuclear Power Production and Development Company.

The group threatened to leak the "dirty nuclear project of the Mullahs’ regime," as it wrote, if it does not release political prisoners and protesters detained during the ongoing nationwide protests across the Islamic Republic within 24 hours.

"24 difficult and important hours for the Islamic Republic started from this moment," the hacker group wrote on Twitter.

۲۴ ساعت سخت و مهم برای جمهوری اسلامی از همین لحظه شروع شد ✌️#MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی #OpIran pic.twitter.com/Nj9qe8A79m — Black Reward - بلک ریوارد (@black_reward) October 21, 2022

This is a developing story.