Iranian hacker group says it will leak 'dirty nuclear projects'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 22, 2022 12:00

Iranian hacker group Black Reward said on Friday it hacked the internal email system of Iran’s Nuclear Power Production and Development Company.

The group threatened to leak the "dirty nuclear project of the Mullahs’ regime," as it wrote, if it does not release political prisoners and protesters detained during the ongoing nationwide protests across the Islamic Republic within 24 hours.

"24 difficult and important hours for the Islamic Republic started from this moment," the hacker group wrote on Twitter.

This is a developing story.

Iran: Calls to probe Russia's use of drones in Ukraine 'baseless'
By REUTERS
10/22/2022 11:29 AM
Ukrainian infrastructure targeted again on Saturday
By REUTERS
10/22/2022 11:20 AM
Former Chinese president Hu Jintao escorted out of party congress
By REUTERS
10/22/2022 08:50 AM
Off-duty border police officer seriously injured in stabbing - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2022 02:33 AM
US appeals court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness
By REUTERS
10/22/2022 02:16 AM
Biden says he will veto if Republicans win and try to ban abortion
By REUTERS
10/22/2022 02:14 AM
US prefers diplomacy on Iran but sees no nuclear deal for now -Blinken
By REUTERS
10/21/2022 09:34 PM
Trump ally Barrack to take stand in own defense at foreign agent trial
By REUTERS
10/21/2022 08:24 PM
US, Russian defense chiefs speak amid Ukraine war -Pentagon
By REUTERS
10/21/2022 05:06 PM
UK defense minister Wallace says won't run to be PM, may back Johnson
By REUTERS
10/21/2022 02:26 PM
Deputy mayor detained for smuggling Ukrainian woman into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/21/2022 01:24 PM
Erdogan denies allegations of Turkish army using chemical weapons -NTV
By REUTERS
10/21/2022 12:19 PM
EU needs to work on a tribunal to hold Russia accountable - Latvia PM
By REUTERS
10/21/2022 12:07 PM
We will put public finances on sustainable path - UK finance minister
By REUTERS
10/21/2022 09:53 AM
Four killed by shelling in Russia-controlled Kherson - official
By REUTERS
10/21/2022 08:35 AM
