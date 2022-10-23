Russian warplane crashes into homes after similar accident 6 days ago

Russian military plane crashes into Irkutsk residential building on Sunday morning according to Russian state media.

TASS, citing the area's governor, said that the building was two stories tall.

The Su-30 warplane crashed during a test flight, RIA said.

Other Russian warplane crashes

The crash comes after a Russian warplane, also a Sukhoi plane, crashed into a residential building in the southern city of Yeysk shortly after take-off on Monday.

Interfax reported that the ensuing fireball engulfed apartments, killing at least 13 and injuring at least 19.

Russian Sukhoi Su-30SM jet fighters (credit: REUTERS)

Military news channel Zvezda published a video appearing to show explosions aboard the Sukhoi Su-34 supersonic medium-range fighter-bomber as it plunged toward the apartments. Russian agencies said the pilots had ejected.

Krasnodar regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev denied local reports the plane had been loaded with ammunition.

RIA said the crash took place during a training flight from a military airfield. It quoted the defense ministry as saying the pilots reported an engine had caught fire on takeoff, and the plane's fuel had then ignited when it struck the building.

In early October, a plane in Crimea suffered a partial detonation of the ammunition it was carrying when it went of fthe runway during landing.

This is a developing story.