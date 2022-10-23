The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Russian warplane crashes into homes after similar accident 6 days ago

The crash comes just six days after another Sukhoi aircraft crashed into a residential area.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 23, 2022 13:49

Updated: OCTOBER 23, 2022 14:16
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015. (photo credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)

Russian military plane crashes into Irkutsk residential building on Sunday morning according to Russian state media.

TASS, citing the area's governor, said that the building was two stories tall. 

The Su-30 warplane crashed during a test flight, RIA said.

Other Russian warplane crashes

The crash comes after a Russian warplane, also a Sukhoi plane, crashed into a residential building in the southern city of Yeysk shortly after take-off on Monday.

Interfax reported that the ensuing fireball engulfed apartments, killing at least 13 and injuring at least 19.

Russian Sukhoi Su-30SM jet fighters (credit: REUTERS)Russian Sukhoi Su-30SM jet fighters (credit: REUTERS)

Military news channel Zvezda published a video appearing to show explosions aboard the Sukhoi Su-34 supersonic medium-range fighter-bomber as it plunged toward the apartments. Russian agencies said the pilots had ejected.

Krasnodar regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev denied local reports the plane had been loaded with ammunition.

RIA said the crash took place during a training flight from a military airfield. It quoted the defense ministry as saying the pilots reported an engine had caught fire on takeoff, and the plane's fuel had then ignited when it struck the building.

In early October, a plane in Crimea suffered a partial detonation of the ammunition it was carrying when it went of fthe runway during landing. 
This is a developing story.


