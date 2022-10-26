Kremlin says it will keep making case on alleged Ukraine dirty bomb threat

The Kremlin said on Thursday it would "vigorously" continue to make the case to the international community that it believed Ukraine intended to detonate a "dirty bomb" with radioactive contaminants.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Moscow wanted to prompt an active response from the international community.

Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu on Tuesday made calls to his Indian and Chinese counterparts to convey Moscow's warning, following on from a series of calls with NATO defense ministers.

Ukraine and its Western allies have rejected Russia's allegation and voiced concern that Moscow is using it as pretext for a further escalation in the war.