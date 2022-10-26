The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Kremlin says it will keep making case on alleged Ukraine dirty bomb threat

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 26, 2022 13:26

The Kremlin said on Thursday it would "vigorously" continue to make the case to the international community that it believed Ukraine intended to detonate a "dirty bomb" with radioactive contaminants.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Moscow wanted to prompt an active response from the international community.

Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu on Tuesday made calls to his Indian and Chinese counterparts to convey Moscow's warning, following on from a series of calls with NATO defense ministers.

Ukraine and its Western allies have rejected Russia's allegation and voiced concern that Moscow is using it as pretext for a further escalation in the war.

Vehicle crashes into supermarket in central Israel, five injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2022 01:34 PM
Kremlin says Griner prisoner swap must be negotiated behind closed doors
By REUTERS
10/26/2022 01:22 PM
14 school students injured in bus accident up north
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2022 12:17 PM
Suspected murder victim found in Kalkilya - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2022 10:57 AM
Tehran refinery staff stage strike
By REUTERS
10/26/2022 10:36 AM
Netanyahu trial: Pre-election hearing postponed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2022 09:52 AM
Biden discussed aid to Ukraine with Italian Prime Minister Meloni
By REUTERS
10/26/2022 03:56 AM
Israeli Intel unit Mobileye prices IPO above range to raise $861 mln
By REUTERS
10/26/2022 02:17 AM
Biden, Sunak reaffirm 'special relationship,' agreed Ukraine support
By REUTERS
10/26/2022 12:03 AM
White House notes Saudis have taken actions at UN to help Ukraine
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 11:27 PM
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes California - USGS
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 09:58 PM
Israel Elections: Shaked stresses that she is not dropping out
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 08:46 PM
Har Bracha security coordinator suspended after clash with Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 06:25 PM
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 06:15 PM
Ukraine says dirty bomb claims appear as though Russia plans false flag
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 06:04 PM
