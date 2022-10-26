US warns terrorists may be planning an attack in Johannesburg

The US Embassy in South Africa warned on Wednesday that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg, South Africa, on October 29, 2022.

In response to the numerous inquiries the U.S. Mission to South Africa has received, kindly note the safety alert issued earlier today.https://t.co/IiMEIMdM6a — US Embassy SA (@USEmbassySA) October 26, 2022

The embassy did not have further information regarding the threat. The embassy advised staff to avoid crowds of people and large gathering in the area over the weekend.

Johannesburg Pride will be taking place on October 29. It is unclear if the threat is connected to the event.