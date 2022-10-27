The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israeli gov't approves Lebanon deal, awaits Lapid signature

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is scheduled to sign the agreement himself around midday on Thursday in his office in Jerusalem.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 27, 2022 10:36

Updated: OCTOBER 27, 2022 11:44
Prime Minister Yair Lapid flies over the Karish gas rig. (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Prime Minister Yair Lapid flies over the Karish gas rig.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

The Israeli government officially approved the landmark US-brokered deal laying out Lebanon's maritime boundary with Israel on Thursday morning after Lebanon's President Michel Aoun signed it himself.

After President Aoun's signing, speaking from the presidential palace, Elias Bou Saab said it marked the beginning of a "new era" and that the signed letter would be submitted to US officials at Lebanon's southernmost border point of Naqoura later on Thursday.

Lapid's turn to sign

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is scheduled to sign the agreement himself around midday on Thursday in his office in Jerusalem.

After the signing, there will be a ceremony at the United Nations base in Naqoura attended by delegations from Israel, Lebanon, the USA and the UN. 

Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati meets with US Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein and US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea in Beirut, Lebanon October 27, 2022. (credit: DALATI NOHRA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati meets with US Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein and US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea in Beirut, Lebanon October 27, 2022. (credit: DALATI NOHRA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The Israeli delegation is expected to make a statement to the media at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon at Rosh Hanikra, after which PM Lapid will meet with US mediator Amos Hochstein who brokered the deal. 



Tags Lebanon United Nations Yair Lapid israel and lebanon Americans Michel Aoun usa Maritime security
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
2

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
3

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
4

After 'Ben Shapiro gets gassed' joke, YouTuber's account suspended

Ben Shapiro
5

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by