Israeli gov't approves Lebanon deal, awaits Lapid signature

The Israeli government officially approved the landmark US-brokered deal laying out Lebanon's maritime boundary with Israel on Thursday morning after Lebanon's President Michel Aoun signed it himself.

After President Aoun's signing, speaking from the presidential palace, Elias Bou Saab said it marked the beginning of a "new era" and that the signed letter would be submitted to US officials at Lebanon's southernmost border point of Naqoura later on Thursday.

Lapid's turn to sign

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is scheduled to sign the agreement himself around midday on Thursday in his office in Jerusalem.

After the signing, there will be a ceremony at the United Nations base in Naqoura attended by delegations from Israel, Lebanon, the USA and the UN.

Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati meets with US Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein and US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea in Beirut, Lebanon October 27, 2022. (credit: DALATI NOHRA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The Israeli delegation is expected to make a statement to the media at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon at Rosh Hanikra, after which PM Lapid will meet with US mediator Amos Hochstein who brokered the deal.