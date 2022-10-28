The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia's Shoigu says partial mobilization complete

Shoigu told Russian President Vladimir Putin: "The task set by you of (mobilizing) 300,000 people has been completed. No further measures are planned."

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 28, 2022 17:27

Updated: OCTOBER 28, 2022 18:23
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attends a meeting with President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, October 28, 2022. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL METZEL/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attends a meeting with President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, October 28, 2022.
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL METZEL/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday said that the "partial mobilization" of 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine that Russia announced in September was complete.

Speaking at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin broadcast on state television, Shoigu told Putin: "The task set by you of (mobilizing) 300,000 people has been completed. No further measures are planned."

Shoigu said that of the 300,000 mobilized recruits, 218,000 remained in training, while 82,000 had been deployed to the conflict zone, of which 41,000 were had been assigned to their units.

He said that in the future, recruitment for the Ukraine campaign would be based on volunteers and professional soldiers, rather than mobilizing more of Russia's several million reservists.

Putin declared a "partial mobilization" of 300,000 reservists on Sept. 21, after a series of military defeats, saw Russian forces routed from east Ukraine's Kharkiv region and under increasing pressure in the southern Kherson region.

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia, September 28, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia, September 28, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

The move touched off an exodus of military-age men from Russia, with tens of thousands heading for countries including Georgia, Armenia and Kazakhstan, which allow Russians to enter without visas.

Russians protest against conscription

Over 2,000 people were arrested at anti-mobilization protests across Russia. There was public outcry over cases of men being mobilized despite medical exemptions, or a lack of military experience.

Responding to Shoigu, Putin acknowledged problems with mobilization, saying that they were "inevitable," and said that it was necessary to make "corrections" to the development of Russia's armed forces.



Tags Russia ukraine Vladimir Putin Sergei Shoigu Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
3

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
4

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
5

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by