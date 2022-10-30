The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Four injured in terrorist car ramming south of Jericho - report

The terrorist first ran over four civilians near Nebi Mussa, and from there he continued to Almog Junction and rammed into a bus stop.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 30, 2022 14:31

Updated: OCTOBER 30, 2022 14:58
A terrorist rammed his car into a bus stop hitting at least two people in the Almog intersection south of Jericho on Sunday, according to initial reports.

The terrorist first ran over four civilians near Nebi Mussa, and from there he continued to Almog Junction and rammed into a bus stop.

A policeman who was at the scene, together with an IDF soldier, opened fire at the terrorist.

MDA medical teams provided medical treatment on the spot to 4 wounded people all in their 20s, who are fully conscious.1 was moderately wounded with a head injury and 3 had minor injuries to the limbs.

The terrorist has been identified as a 49-year-old Palestinian from Elizaria in east Jerusalem, according to army radio.

This is a developing story.



