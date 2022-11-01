The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
BREAKING NEWS

Likud, Shas cancel post-election events shortly before polls close

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 21:19

The Likud party and Shas both announced the cancellation of their Tuesday night post-election events that had been scheduled to take place after the polls closed.

At around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, a Likud party spokesperson stated that "no event was planned for the moment" and that there would be further updates shortly. 

Less than 10 minutes later, a spokesperson for Shas released a statement saying that "in light of the trend change in the last hour toward the Left bloc, Shas chairman Arye Deri has ordered Shas director-general Haim Biton to suspend tonight's event."

Voter turnout in Israeli prisons at 80% as polls close
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 09:51 PM
Sunrise Israel to participate in the Tel Aviv Night run
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
11/01/2022 09:35 PM
Bolsonaro to make public address at Brazil's presidential palace
By REUTERS
11/01/2022 08:02 PM
30% of Arab sector votes have been cast as of 6 p.m.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 07:58 PM
2 children injured after 'suspicious object' explodes in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 06:23 PM
White House: Concern remains high about North Korea nuclear test
By REUTERS
11/01/2022 06:21 PM
Man celebrates 100th birthday by casting vote for Ayelet Shaked
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 05:15 PM
US Treasury targeted by Russian hacker group last month - official
By REUTERS
11/01/2022 04:46 PM
Close to 6,000 prisoners have voted in elections so far
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 04:26 PM
US Chief Justice Roberts pauses fight over Trump tax returns
By REUTERS
11/01/2022 04:09 PM
Russia fines Wikimedia Foundation over Ukraine war entries
By REUTERS
11/01/2022 11:54 AM
Likud activists have been spitting on Yisrael Beytenu supporters
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 11:45 AM
Operation Break the Wave: Four wanted individuals arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/01/2022 10:42 AM
Lion's Den activist turns himself in and was arrested
By Walla!
11/01/2022 07:56 AM
At least 14 injured in shooting in Chicago on Halloween
By REUTERS
11/01/2022 07:43 AM
