Likud, Shas cancel post-election events shortly before polls close

The Likud party and Shas both announced the cancellation of their Tuesday night post-election events that had been scheduled to take place after the polls closed.

At around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, a Likud party spokesperson stated that "no event was planned for the moment" and that there would be further updates shortly.

Less than 10 minutes later, a spokesperson for Shas released a statement saying that "in light of the trend change in the last hour toward the Left bloc, Shas chairman Arye Deri has ordered Shas director-general Haim Biton to suspend tonight's event."