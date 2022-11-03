The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Police officer stabbed in terrorist attack near Jerusalem Temple Mount

The condition of the officer is as of yet unknown * The gates of the holy site were closed at security forces are rushing to the scene

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 3, 2022 09:26

Updated: NOVEMBER 3, 2022 09:45
ISRAELI FLAGS flap in the wind on the Mount of Olives, overlooking the Dome of the Rock and Temple Mount. (photo credit: OLIVER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
ISRAELI FLAGS flap in the wind on the Mount of Olives, overlooking the Dome of the Rock and Temple Mount.
(photo credit: OLIVER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Police officers were attacked by a terrorist armed with a knife in a terrorist attack in the Old City of Jerusalem, near the Temple Mount, Israel Police said Thursday morning.

At least one officer was injured, and the gates of the holy site were closed at security forces are rushing to the scene, Walla reported.

"I provided assistance to two lightly wounded people who were fully conscious," said Yechiel Stern a Hatzalah medic. "After that, they were directed to continue receiving medical treatment at the hospital."

Magen David Adom said that one 30-year-old man was moderate condition and another person, around 25-years-old, suffered from wounds to his limbs.

The attack comes a day after a car ramming attack in Beit Horon in which an IDF officer was injured. The officer fired back at the Palestinian attacker, killing him. 

This is a developing story. 



