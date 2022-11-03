Police officers were attacked by a terrorist armed with a knife in a terrorist attack in the Old City of Jerusalem, near the Temple Mount, Israel Police said Thursday morning.

At least one officer was injured, and the gates of the holy site were closed at security forces are rushing to the scene, Walla reported.

"I provided assistance to two lightly wounded people who were fully conscious," said Yechiel Stern a Hatzalah medic. "After that, they were directed to continue receiving medical treatment at the hospital."

Magen David Adom said that one 30-year-old man was moderate condition and another person, around 25-years-old, suffered from wounds to his limbs.

The attack comes a day after a car ramming attack in Beit Horon in which an IDF officer was injured. The officer fired back at the Palestinian attacker, killing him.

This is a developing story.