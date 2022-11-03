FBI warns of 'broad threat' to New Jersey synagogues, urge caution

The FBI has put out a warning for synagogues in the US state of New Jersey, having received information of a "broad threat" to Jewish houses of worship.

"We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," the FBI tweeted.

The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ. We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police. pic.twitter.com/e64XSmQvNc — FBI Newark (@FBINewark) November 3, 2022

The FBI further stated that this warning was a "proactive measure" and they are still investigating.

"We are in contact with authorities and have reached out to community synagogues as part of our Jewish Federation’s commitment to community security and safety," Dov Ben-Shimon is the Executive Vice President & Chief Executive Officer of the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ told The Jerusalem Post. "Our Federation has a long-standing commitment to the safety and security of our synagogues and institutions."

He added that "I’m profoundly grateful for and moved by the messages of support we’ve already received from partners and federation friends in Israel."

A rabbi in New Jersey said that Police have increased patrols in many areas of New Jersey. Rabbis and community leaders have received updates from law enforcement. The police explained that there isn't a threat on a specific synagogue.

The Post has learnt that Rutgers University Police will have increased presence and patrols around the Chabad House.

This is a developing story.