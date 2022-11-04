The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
IDF strikes Gaza targets after earlier missile strike

The IDF said that the airstrikes "will lead to damage to the terrorist organization's attempts to strengthen and arm itself with rockets."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 4, 2022 03:23

Updated: NOVEMBER 4, 2022 04:40
The IDF launched airstrikes against Hamas underground rocket development and production complex targets in the Gaza Strip in response to earlier rocket fire toward Israel, the IDF announced early on Friday morning.

The IDF said that the airstrikes "will lead to damage to the terrorist organization's attempts to strengthen and arm itself with rockets."

"Hamas bears responsibility for what is happening in the Gaza Strip - and it is [Hamas] that will pay the price for the security violations against the State of Israel."

Israel Defense Forces

"Hamas bears responsibility for what is happening in the Gaza Strip - and it is [Hamas] that will pay the price for the security violations against the State of Israel," the IDF added.

Palestinians gather on the rubble of houses at the scene where Islamic Jihad’s senior commander Khaled Mansour was killed in Rafah in southern Gaza on August 7. (credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS) Palestinians gather on the rubble of houses at the scene where Islamic Jihad’s senior commander Khaled Mansour was killed in Rafah in southern Gaza on August 7. (credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)

Multiple rockets fired toward Israel

Several hours prior to the retaliatory airstrikes, Palestinian Islamic Jihad launched four rockets toward Israeli territory in what it claimed was "a response to the assassination of the commander of the Al-Quds Brigades in Jenin," according to Ynet.

This is a developing story.



