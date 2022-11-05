IDF thwarts NIS 1.2 million drugs smuggling into Israel from Egypt

IDF soldiers thwarted on Saturday the smuggling of some 31 kg of drugs worth NIS 1.2 million, the Israeli military said on Saturday afternoon.

A number of suspects were identified by Israeli forces while attempting to smuggle the drugs into Israeli from the Egyptian border.

לוחמי צה"ל סיכלו נסיון הברחת סמים בשווי של כ-1.2 מיליון ש"ח:לוחמי צה"ל זיהו במהלך הלילה מספר חשודים שניסו להבריח סמים משטח מצרים לשטח ישראל במרחב החטיבה המרחבית פארן. כוח שהוקפץ למקום סיכל את ההברחה, ותפס שק שבו נמצאו כ-31 ק״ג סמים בשווי מוערך של כ-1.2 מיליון ש״ח>> pic.twitter.com/qJqLF0lSBv — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 5, 2022

Israeli soldiers detained and confiscated the illegal substances, which were transferred to the hands of Israel Police.