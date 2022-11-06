Ukraine's Zelensky: Heavy Russian losses in the east

Russia is suffering heavy losses in continuing "fierce" attacks in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and is preparing new assaults on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.

"Very fierce Russian attacks on Donetsk region are continuing. The enemy is suffering serious losses there," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

Zelensky said he believed Russia was "concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of mass attacks on our infrastructure, energy in the first instance."