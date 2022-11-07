The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Biden calls Netanyahu to congratulate him on his election victory

The UK's PM Sunak and France's President Macron have already congratulated Netanyahu on his victory in the election.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: NOVEMBER 7, 2022 20:18

Updated: NOVEMBER 7, 2022 20:46
Benjamin Netanyahu on the phone with US President Joe Biden. (photo credit: LIKUD SPOKESPERSON)
Benjamin Netanyahu on the phone with US President Joe Biden.
(photo credit: LIKUD SPOKESPERSON)

US President Joe Biden called Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, six days after the election that will likely bring the latter back to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Biden sent his congratulations and, according to Netanyahu’s spokesman, said: "We're brothers; we'll make history together.

“My commitment to Israel is unshakeable,” he added.

Netanyahu said to Biden: "We can bring about more historic agreements [between Israel and Arab states]. They are within reach.

“My commitment to the alliance between [Israel and the US] and relations between us is as strong as ever.”

Benjamin Netanyahu
US VICE-PRESIDENT Joe Biden with then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, in 2016. (credit: DEBBIE HILL/POOL/REUTERS) US VICE-PRESIDENT Joe Biden with then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, in 2016. (credit: DEBBIE HILL/POOL/REUTERS)

The call was 8 minutes long.

Who else has congratulated Netanyahu?

Biden's call came hours after UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak congratulated Netanyahu, writing on twitter: "Across areas like trade, security and technology there is a huge amount our contries do together and I look forward to working with the returning prime minister."

Netanyahu thanked Sunak on twitter and added: "We will work together to strengthen relations between us."

French President Emmanuel Macron called Netanyahu on Sunday and invited him to Paris.

The two plan to discuss "regional challenges, the foremost of which is Iran," Netanyahu wrote on twitter.



