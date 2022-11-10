Yair Lapid calls for unity among bloc, says they must work together

Outgoing prime minister and soon-to-be leader of the Opposition Yair Lapid has called for unity among his bloc, saying that it is the only way to prevent the destruction of Israeli democracy.

"If we want to stop this crazy and destructive rampage, we need to work together," the Yesh Atid leader wrote in a statement shared on his social media pages on Wednesday morning."If we want to protect Israeli democracy and prevent religious coercion and the exclusion of women, we need to work together. If we want to return to power - we must work together."

Lapid, who won 24 seats in the November 1 elections, called on his political partners to "not waste energy on internal quarrels," saying that there was a much more important mission than blaming each other for the center-left political losses.