US to Netanyahu: Appoint defense, public security ministers we can work with -report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2022 07:40

Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu should appoint politicians that the US government can work with to the roles of defense minister and public security minister, President Joe Biden's administration told the incoming Israeli prime minister according to a Ynet report on Tuesday morning.

Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich has been lobbying for the defense portfolio, and Oztmah Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir has been seeking the position of Public Security Minister. Smotrich and Ben-Gvir are controversial figures, the latter already having been condemned by the US for attendance at a rabbi Meir Kahane memorial.

Ukraine's Zelensky calls for restoration of peace in G20 speech
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 05:29 AM
Siebel Newsom, wife of California gov, accuses Harvey Weinstein of rape
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 05:05 AM
Trump, US win dismissal of Michael Cohen lawsuit over book
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 03:26 AM
South Korea's Yoon, China's Xi to hold summit in Bali
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 02:49 AM
Xi discusses Taiwan, Ukraine with Biden
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 01:54 AM
Zelensky says US, China statement on nuclear threats 'weighty'
By REUTERS
11/15/2022 12:39 AM
Israel abstains from UN vote on Russia-Ukraine reparations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2022 11:47 PM
17-year-old dies after being rushed to Shfaram clinic, cause unknown
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2022 09:09 PM
US expresses concern about Iran's treatment of protesters - White House
By REUTERS
11/14/2022 07:20 PM
US Supreme Court lets House panel get Arizona Republican's phone records
By REUTERS
11/14/2022 06:34 PM
Two dead in fatal car crash on route 90
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2022 05:44 PM
US issues new Russia-related sanctions
By REUTERS
11/14/2022 05:35 PM
Kurdish-led SDF forces deny involvement in deadly Istanbul attack
By REUTERS
11/14/2022 04:06 PM
H5N1 bird flu outbreak reported on turkey farm in Denmark
By REUTERS
11/14/2022 02:04 PM
Iran planning further mobile internet cuts amid protests - report
By TZVI JOFFRE
11/14/2022 01:55 PM
