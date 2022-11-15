Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu should appoint politicians that the US government can work with to the roles of defense minister and public security minister, President Joe Biden's administration told the incoming Israeli prime minister according to a Ynet report on Tuesday morning.

Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich has been lobbying for the defense portfolio, and Oztmah Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir has been seeking the position of Public Security Minister. Smotrich and Ben-Gvir are controversial figures, the latter already having been condemned by the US for attendance at a rabbi Meir Kahane memorial.