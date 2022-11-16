The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Ukrainians fired missile that hit Poland, US officials say - report

This latest report contradicts earlier intelligence provided by US officials that the missile that hit Poland was of Russian origin.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2022 07:11

Updated: NOVEMBER 16, 2022 07:45
Members of the media stand near a police blockade as a police vehicle passes by after explosions in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, November 16, 2022. (photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)
Members of the media stand near a police blockade as a police vehicle passes by after explosions in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, November 16, 2022.
(photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)

Initial findings suggest that the missile that hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile, Associated Press reported on Wednesday, citing US officials.

This latest report contradicts earlier intelligence provided by US officials that the missile that hit Poland was of Russian origin.

Earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda had told reporters it was "most likely a Russian-made missile," but there was no concrete evidence of who fired it, and the incident was a one-off.

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022. (credit: Jacek Marczewski/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS) People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022. (credit: Jacek Marczewski/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS)

What happened when a missile struck Poland?

Earlier Tuesday, Polish media reported that two people were killed in an explosion in the village of Przewodów, located near the border with Ukraine.

At the time, it was widely speculated that this could have been a Russian missile. Polish officials also confirmed that the missile was of Russian origin.

However, the Russian Defense Ministry called the reports about the impact of Russian missiles in Poland a "deliberate provocation," claiming that the Russian Armed Forces did not carry out any strikes near the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Russia's permanent mission to the UN later called the incident an attempt to spark direct military clashes between Russia and NATO.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he respected Russia's response regarding the missile strike in Poland and said further investigation is needed. However, he added that he thinks this has nothing to do with Russia.

How has NATO responded to the missile hitting Poland?

A Russian strike on Poland could risk widening the conflict between Russia and Ukraine as members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are committed to collective defense under its Article 5.

US President Joe Biden convened a meeting of leaders gathered in Bali, Indonesia, for a G20 summit to discuss the incident. Leaders from NATO members Germany, Canada, Netherlands, Spain, Italy, France and Britain attended, as well as non-NATO member Japan and representatives from the European Union.

Asked whether it was too early to say if the missile was fired from Russia, Biden said: "There is preliminary information that contests that. I don't want to say that until we completely investigate it, but it is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia but we’ll see.”

"There is preliminary information that contests that. I don't want to say that until we completely investigate it, but it is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia but we’ll see.”

US President Joe Biden

The United States and NATO countries would fully investigate before acting, Biden said.

Polish officials in Warsaw said that their government was likely to request a NATO meeting under the treaty's Article 4 for consultations among the allies, and also raise the issue at a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

 This is a developing story.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.



