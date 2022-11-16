The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Israeli-run oil tanker struck by exploding drone in Gulf of Oman - report

The oil tanker, Pacific Zircon, is operated by a Singapore-based company owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer. This comes amid heightened tensions with Iran.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2022 10:54

Updated: NOVEMBER 16, 2022 11:22
An oil tanker is seen after it was attacked at the Gulf of Oman, June 13, 2019 (photo credit: ISNA/REUTERS)
An oil tanker is seen after it was attacked at the Gulf of Oman, June 13, 2019
(photo credit: ISNA/REUTERS)

An oil tanker belonging to a company owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer was struck in an exploding drone attack off Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran, a Associated Press reporter said in a tweet on Wednesday, citing a defense official.

The oil tanker in question is a Liberian-flagged oil tanker operated by the Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, which is ultimately owned by Ofer, according to the AP.

The United States Navy's Fifth Fleet is aware of an incident in the Gulf of Oman involving a commercial vessel, Commander Timothy Hawkins told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Oman Maritime Security Centre, when contacted by Reuters, said it had no information at this time.

Representatives for the Eastern Pacific Shipping were not immediately reachable for comment.

According to shipping tracking site MarineTraffic, the tanker, Pacific Zircon, was last seen off the coast of Liwa, Oman on Monday morning. It departed from Sohar, Oman on Monday afternoon with its destination set as the port of Buenos Aires, Argentina.



