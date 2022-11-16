The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Zelensky asks Netanyahu for air defense systems, says Netanyahu considering - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked prime minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu for air defense systems, according to multiple Ukrainian media outlets.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2022 23:24

Updated: NOVEMBER 16, 2022 23:59
Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, in Ashkelon on August 7, 2022. (photo credit: YONATHAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, in Ashkelon on August 7, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATHAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday asked prime minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu for air defense systems, according to multiple Ukrainian media outlets.

Zelensky also said that Netanyahu will consider the request and will "deal with this issue as soon as possible," according to Ukrainian media. 

Zelensky clarified that Ukraine is not asking for "weapons that can attack" but only asking for defense systems to protect Ukrainians. 

Ukraine's previous request for air defense systems

This isn't the first time the Ukrainian government has asked for Israeli defense systems, on October 18, The Ukrainian government sent an official letter to Israel, requesting air defense systems.

Those systems were meant to allow Ukraine to counter Iranian ballistic missiles and attack drones that are being used by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. 

Israel's Netanyahu meets Ukrainian President Zelensky in Jerusalem (credit: ODED BALILTY/POOL VIA REUTERS)Israel's Netanyahu meets Ukrainian President Zelensky in Jerusalem (credit: ODED BALILTY/POOL VIA REUTERS)

On November 8, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that Israel does not have the production capacity to supply air defense systems to Ukraine. 

“It is clear that even if it decided that we change our policy, it is impossible to empty our supply of air defense systems,” Gantz told reporters. “We are checking every day what can be done and how we can expand our aid, but we must not forget that NATO stands behind Ukraine.”

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this article.

