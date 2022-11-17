The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

21 Palestinians, including children, killed in massive Gaza fire

Israel has offered the Gazan leadership humanitarian assistance in the evacuation of Palestinian casualties, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2022 21:21

Updated: NOVEMBER 17, 2022 22:32
A ball of fire and smoke rises during Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, in the Gaza Strip, on August 5, 2022 (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
A ball of fire and smoke rises during Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, in the Gaza Strip, on August 5, 2022
(photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

At least 21 Palestinians were killed in a fire that erupted Thursday night in a residential area of the Jabalya refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian and Israeli media reported.

Palestinian Authority-controlled WAFA reported that "scores" of casualties were evacuated from the burning building to a nearby hospital, with the number of casualties likely to increase. Seven children were reported to have died in the fire, according to Israeli reports.

Footage circulated on social media and witnesses said the whole residential building caught fire in a refugee camp in the strip's North, sending flames and smoke from the site. Witnesses said they could hear screaming but they could not reach the victims to offer help because of the intensity of the fire.

 

According to preliminary reports, the building which caught fire stored large amounts of gasoline that potentially ignited, causing the massive flames

PLO official calls on Israel to open Gaza border crossing

PLO Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh called on Israel to open the Erez Crossing, between Israel and the Gaza Strip, to transport Palestinians with severe injuries.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz expressed sorrow on behalf of Israel for the deadly Gaza fire and stated that the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) offered humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian leadership in the evacuation of hurt civilians.

"Israel will be right to help the residents of Gaza who were harmed, in order to save lives," Gantz wrote on Twitter.

PA's Mahmoud Abbas declares day of mourning

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared a day of mourning as firefighters continued efforts to control the rising flames. In a speech, Abbas described the fire as a "national catastrophe," ordering all relevant authorities help families of the victims, WAFA reported.

Jabalya is one of eight refugee camps in the Gaza Strip, one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

Reuters contributed to this report. This is a developing story.



Tags Gaza Mahmoud Abbas Palestinians fire firefighter
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
3

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
4

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
5

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by