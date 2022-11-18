The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Cypriot airline receives final green light for direct Israel-Qatar World Cup flights

In all, TUS will operate six flights between Tel Aviv and Doha, beginning on Sunday.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 18, 2022 14:27

Updated: NOVEMBER 18, 2022 14:58
A TUS Airways 320 Airbus aircraft (photo credit: ELLIOTT KEFALAS)
A TUS Airways 320 Airbus aircraft
(photo credit: ELLIOTT KEFALAS)

Cyprus-based TUS Airways has received final permission to operate non-stop flights to Qatar from Israel during the FIFA World Cup, a source at TUS told Reuters on Friday.

In all, TUS will operate six flights between Tel Aviv and Doha, beginning on Sunday, the source said.

FIFA announced last week that Qatar would admit the first direct flights from Israel for the World Cup, on which Palestinians could also travel, but final details needed to be worked out.

TUS Airways is a subsidiary of Israel's Knafaim Holdings Ltd. 

Israel has also sent diplomats to help its citizens attending the World Cup in Qatar as the countries find a measure of accommodation for the soccer tournament despite having no formal relations.



