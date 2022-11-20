The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Five dead, 18 injured in LGBTQ nightclub shooting in Colorado

At least five pronounced dead at the scene of a Colorado Springs nightclub shooting.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 20, 2022 12:07

Updated: NOVEMBER 20, 2022 13:08
A view of various security and emergency vehicles parked on a street, after a shooting, in Colorado Springs (photo credit: REUTERS)
A view of various security and emergency vehicles parked on a street, after a shooting, in Colorado Springs
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police said.

A suspect was in custody and was being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q, Colorado Springs Lieutenant Pamela Castro told a news conference.

Police got the initial phone call just before midnight about the shooting, Castro said. 

Massive emergency response takes over

A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said that 34 firefighters and 11 ambulances were deployed, transporting 2-3 victims at a time.

“The hospitals are helping us to notify families of the injured… we do have officers at every hospital with all the victims,” Lt. Castro added.

In its Google listing, Club Q describes itself as an "adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such as karaoke, drag shows & DJs."

LGBTQ flag (credit: Wikimedia Commons)LGBTQ flag (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

On its Facebook page, a statement from Club Q said it was "devastated by the senseless attack on our community ... We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

This post came just hours after the club advertised for a drag brunch to be hosted there later on Sunday afternoon.

The police did not give any information on the motivation behind the attack.

Images of the scene after the shooting showed security and emergency vehicles with flashing blinkers parked on a street near the venue.

“Unfortunately these are events we do train for, as far as what we call a ‘mass casualty,’ so that is why we had such a big response,”Capt. Mike Smaldino, of the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) told local media. “Working with the police, we were able to get everybody transported out of here in a pretty quick manner and get them to the hospital, where they have a better chance for their injuries.”

This is a developing story.



Tags violence shooting Colorado LGBTQ+
