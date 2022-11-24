Body of Israeli kidnapped in Jenin transferred to Israel

The body of Tiran Pero, the Druze teen who was kidnapped by Palestinian terrorists in Jenin on Tuesday, will be returned to his family, IDF Spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said.

"Following the efforts of the security forces and in coordination with the Palestinian security forces and authorities, the body of the Israeli who was killed in a car accident in the city of Jenin (Tuesday) is being transferred to his family in Israel," Hecht tweeted on Thursday morning.

The body of Tiran Ferro, who was seriously injured in a car accident in the city of Jenin and killed by Palestinian gunmen after they disconnected him from life support and kidnapped him has been transferred to his family in Israel. pic.twitter.com/nzaOFBEkfX — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) November 24, 2022

Eddie Pero, the uncle of Tiran Pero whose body was held by armed men in Jenin, told Israeli media that the body would be returned earlier. The IDF Spokesperson has now confirmed the return of Tiran's body.

"It was a very long night. The body of Tiran, our beloved, is already inside Israeli territory in the hands of our security forces," Pero said.

Palestinian gunmen and mourners attend the funeral of Palestinian Islamic Jihad activist Matin dabaya, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, during his funeral in Jenin, in the West Bank, October 14, 2022. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

"The whole family is very grateful to everyone who did and contributed to the advancement of the process of solving the crisis and bringing Tiran's body so that we can say goodbye to him in a dignified manner and bring him to be buried in Dalit al-Carmel," declared Pero.

Kidnapping of Tiran Pero

After being hospitalized following a car accident, the 17-year-old Israeli-Druze boy was taken from the hospital in Jenin, his family members said. According to Ferro's father, he had been connected to a ventilator and had a pulse when a group of 20 armed men stormed into the hospital and kidnapped him in front of the family while he was still alive.

Edri said the gunmen burst into the hospital looking for the man who had been injured in the car accident.

“They fired their weapons in the air and yelled in Arabic, no one dared to stop them. They disconnected him from the life-support machines and threw him into a vehicle,” he said.

While there was no immediate public claim of responsibility by any terrorist groups, according to the uncle, the gunmen belonged to Palestinian Islamic Jihad. According to reports, the gunmen believed Ferro was an undercover Israeli officer, and they were demanding the release of the bodies of terrorists being held by Israel in return for his body.

Earlier Wednesday, hundreds of demonstrators protested in front of the council building in Daliat al-Carmel calling for the return of Ferro’s body. Some of the demonstrators warned that if the body is not returned, “all of us Druze will enter Jenin.”

“There is no place and no terrorist that we cannot reach, from the Kasba in Nablus to the Jenin refugee camp to distant battle sites," Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Wednesday. "If Tiran’s body is not returned, the kidnappers will pay a heavy price,” Lapid warned.