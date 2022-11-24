The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
China fails to weaken Iran motion before UN rights body

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 24, 2022 16:58

Updated: NOVEMBER 24, 2022 17:21

China tried but failed to pass an amendment to a motion on Iran before the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday that would have stripped out the main paragraph referring to a new investigative probe into Iran's suppression of mass protests.

The last-minute amendment was rejected with 25 against, six in favor and 15 abstentions.

China's envoy Jiang Yingfeng told the council that the motion led by Germany was "overwhelmingly critical" of Iran. "It obviously will not help resolve the problem," he added, calling for a key paragraph to be deleted.

The paragraph in question would establish an "international fact-finding mission" that would be operational until early 2024. Iran's representatives also repeatedly criticized the motion which it called "completely biased".

Bar Lev wraps up Public Security Ministry tenure with Israel Police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2022 05:20 PM
Four dead in shooting at shopping center in southern Russia - report
By REUTERS
11/24/2022 05:10 PM
Russia says 50 POWs freed by Ukraine in prisoner exchange
By REUTERS
11/24/2022 04:44 PM
Turkey tells Russia it will continue to respond to attacks from Syria
By REUTERS
11/24/2022 03:22 PM
UN rights chief says has requested a visit to Iran
By REUTERS
11/24/2022 02:36 PM
Zelensky hopes to cooperate with new Israeli gov't that will be formed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2022 02:14 PM
Russia says it foiled sabotage at 'South Stream' gas pipeline
By REUTERS
11/24/2022 01:00 PM
Russian attacks create real danger of 'catastrophe' - Ukraine nuclear energy boss
By REUTERS
11/24/2022 12:54 PM
UN rights chief says full-fledged crisis underway in Iran
By REUTERS
11/24/2022 12:52 PM
'Iran expanding nuclear program threat to global security' - UK official
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2022 12:36 PM
Teacher collapses in front of students and dies on annual school trip
By SHLOMI HELLER/WALLA!
11/24/2022 12:25 PM
Iran forms panel to investigate deaths due to protests, minister says
By REUTERS
11/24/2022 10:33 AM
Ukraine expects to have nuclear power plants back on line on Thursday
By REUTERS
11/24/2022 09:37 AM
US welcomes agreement between Kosovo and Serbia
By REUTERS
11/24/2022 02:50 AM
Turkish air strikes in Syria threatened safety of US personnel
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 11:35 PM
