Iran claims that Israel killed an Iranian officer in Syria

An Iranian military officer was killed as the result of a roadside bomb blast in Damascus, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2022 09:02

Updated: NOVEMBER 23, 2022 09:14
Smoke rises from shelling on the road to Aleppo international airport. (photo credit: REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah)
Smoke rises from shelling on the road to Aleppo international airport.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah)

An Iranian military officer was killed as the result of a roadside bomb blast in Damascus, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp said on Wednesday morning.

The IRGC has claimed that Israel is behind the explosion, saying that it will respond to the attack.

The officer was identified as Colonel Davoud Jafari and served as an adviser of the IRGC Aerospace Force in Syria, according to the Tasnim News Agency.

Israel's alleged operations

On November 8, 25 Iran-backed militants were killed and 10 others were wounded, in an attack that Lebanese media claimed Israel committed. The attack has targeted Iranian fuel shipments headed to Lebanon

A ROAD is decorated with banners depicting Syria’s President Bashar Assad, and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the Lebanese village al-Ain, close to the border with Syria. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS) A ROAD is decorated with banners depicting Syria’s President Bashar Assad, and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the Lebanese village al-Ain, close to the border with Syria. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

The IDF has been engaging in a continued campaign to disrupt Iran's activities in Syria, in what some army officials have defined as the war-between-the-wars strategy. The campaign aims to disrupt Iran's aspirations of regional hegemony, as well as to prevent Tehran from placing its proxies within Syria.



