Israel's incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "personal relationship" with Russia's Vladimir Putin could affect the "historical relations" between Israel and Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky told The New York Times' DealBook Summit on Wednesday.

"Of course, if [Netanyahu] wants to maintain his personal relations with Putin, he can continue doing what he's doing," Zelensky said at the summit, held in New York City. "But if he wants to maintain the historical relations between Israel and the Ukrainians, you have to do everything you can to save as many people as possible."

Zelensky added that he only spoke with Netanyahu once since the latter's sweeping election victory on November 1.

This is a developing story.