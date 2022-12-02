Bus shot at near Ofra, no injuries reported

A bus was shot at near the West Bank settlement of Ofra on Thursday night, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Damage was caused to the bus, but no injuries were reported. Israeli forces are searching for the shooters.

מחבלים ירו על אוטובוס אגד הלילה ליד עפרה. ההתיישבות לא תחזור לימי פיגועי הירי! מערכת הבטחון חייבת לא רק לרדוף אחר המחבלים אלא לגבות מחיר כבד מהאוכלוסיה וההנהגה שתומכת בהם. הטלת סגר על כפרים וכיוצ"ב הם כלים בסיסיים במאבק בטרור.על הממשלה וזרועות הבטחון לפעול לפני שיהיה מאוחר pic.twitter.com/c7GIB4JStn — ישראל גנץ - Israel Ganz (@israelganz) December 1, 2022

Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz stressed in a tweet that "The settlement will not return to the days of the shooting attacks! The defense establishment must not only pursue the terrorists but exact a heavy price from the population and the leadership that supports them. Locking down villages and the like are basic tools in the fight against terrorism."