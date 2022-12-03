50-year-old arrested on suspicion of kidnapping two teens in Lod

A 50-year-old resident of Lod was arrested by police on Saturday for kidnapping two 14-year-old boys, Israel Police stated.

The kidnapped teenagers were held for three days in a building in Lod without food or water, according to the report.

The two managed to contact police from the suspect's phone when he came to check on their condition.

After their rescue and release, the two boys were taken to the police station in order to give their accounts of the event. The suspect has been detained and is under investigation for the kidnapping.

Early next week, a request will be brought forward to extend his detention.

Footage of the teenagers being rescued in Lod (credit: Police spokesperson)

Afula teenager held for ransom this week

Another kidnapping this week included a 16-year-old from Afula who was held for ransom on Thursday in a compound in Jaljulya. The victim was kidnapped as part of a conflict between two criminal groups.

The kidnappers posted a video demanding hundreds of thousands of shekels in exchange for his release. The video showed the kidnapped teen with his face covered, a gun and a fake sword held to his head.