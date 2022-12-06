Sa'ar: Herzog should reject any request by Netanyahu to extend mandate

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar called on President Isaac Herzog to reject any request by prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu to extend his mandate to form a government, if such a request is made, claiming that Netanyahu would attempt to use such an extension to pass "personal and problematic laws" on Tuesday morning.

"The transfer of the signatures of the Netanyahu Bloc parties to replace the Speaker of the Knesset indicates that the formation of the government has been completed," tweeted Sa'ar. "Netanyahu's request to the president for additional days for this purpose is to serve as a diversion."

"The goal: passing personal and problematic laws according to the demand of his partners before the establishment of the government. This is not why the president was given the authority in the law to extend the deadline. The president must reject Netanyahu's request."

Netanyahu's mandate to form a government ends on Sunday, although he is able to request a two-week extension from the president.

Sources close to Herzog stated that no such request has been made by Netanyahu as of yet, adding that if such a request is made, the president will study the request and precedent and make a decision at that time.