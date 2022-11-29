Likud, Religious Zionist Party close to finalizing coalition deal

Likud and the Religious Zionist Party reported a breakthrough in their ongoing coalition negotiations on Tuesday morning, saying that they had come close to reaching an agreement on most major issues during their meetings overnight.

According to reports, negotiations between the two parties will resume later in the day on Tuesday.

Additionally, the Religious Zionist Party put out a statement refuting reports that they opposed the appointment of a temporary Knesset Speaker from an incoming coalition party.

According to the party, they "agreed tonight to prime minister-designate Netanyahu's request to appoint a temporary Knesset Speaker immediately."

Likud sources have indicated that their candidate for the temporary position is MK Yariv Levin who is second on the Likud list after Netanyahu himself.

Likud MK Yariv Levin seen after coalition talks at a hotel in Jerusalem on November 21, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Levin is set to receive the position of justice minister once the coalition has been established, meaning that it is unlikely that there will be issues with the election of a permanent Knesset Speaker.

Additionally, according to the Likud sources, Levin has "extensive experience in promoting legislation," which they say will help with passing the "Deri laws" to ensure that Shas leader Arye Deri can serve in a ministerial position.