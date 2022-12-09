The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Lapid joins protestors at KKL Bridge

The protestors wore Yesh Atid t-shirts and carried Israeli flags and signs reading "stop the carnage. We're fighting for the country."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 9, 2022 10:22

Updated: DECEMBER 9, 2022 10:54
Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks to the press as he joins his supporters in a protest against the incoming government on December 9, 2022 at the KKL Bridge in Jerusalem. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks to the press as he joins his supporters in a protest against the incoming government on December 9, 2022 at the KKL Bridge in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Prime Minister Yair Lapid joined a group of his party's supporters at a protest against the incoming government at the KKL Bridge in Jerusalem on Friday morning.

Lapid spoke to the press, according to ynet, saying: "We are here to tell the new government that we are not suckers. Avi Maoz hates LGBT people and women, Itamar Ben-Gvir - a violent criminal convicted of terrorism - will not send our children to battle." 

The protestors wore Yesh Atid t-shirts and carried Israeli flags and signs reading "stop the carnage. We're fighting for the country."

Lapid's remarks on Facebook

"Ben-Gvir, a violent criminal convicted of supporting terrorism and who did not serve one day in the army will be responsible for the police and the border," Lapid wrote on Facebook on Friday morning. "Aryeh Deri, who took a bribe...will be the Minister of Finance [in two years]. A serial offender who has just been convicted of serious tax offenses will be responsible for the Tax Authority.

Protestors identified with Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party gather at the KKL Bridge in Jerusalem on Friday morning to protest the incoming government. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Protestors identified with Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party gather at the KKL Bridge in Jerusalem on Friday morning to protest the incoming government. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

"This government is not a normal event," Lapid's Facebook post continued. "Netanyahu [is] at the peak of his weakness [and] the extremists are pushing the system into delusional places."

This protest comes hours after Netanyahu requested an extension of his mandate to form a coalition. The incumbent Prime Minister is in the process of forming a government whose primary players are from the right-wing religious camp. 



Tags aryeh deri Benjamin Netanyahu Yair Lapid protests yesh atid israel political situation israel protest itamar ben-gvir Ben-Gvir
