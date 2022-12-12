World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A second journalist has died under suspicious circumstances while covering the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Gulf Times reported.

Khalid al-Misslam, a Qatari photojournalist for Al Kass TV, died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, according to Gulf Times. This death was just 48 hours after the sudden passing of Grant Wahl, a soccer journalist covering his eighth World Cup.

The Gulf Times tweeted about the passing on December 10, with very few details about Misslam's death available. His employer, Al Kass TV, only briefly mentioned the passing of their own in their own broadcast.