The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

A journalist’s death - editorial

A high-profile journalist lies dead on the street and the conclusion immediately drawn by Palestinians and their supporters, with no questions asked, is that Israel killed her intentionally.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: MAY 11, 2022 20:43
Walid Al-Omari, Al Jazeera's Palestine bureau Chief, holds the flak jacket that reporter Shireen Abu Aqla was wearing when she was killed by gunfire during clashes between Palestinians and IDF in Jenin. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
Walid Al-Omari, Al Jazeera's Palestine bureau Chief, holds the flak jacket that reporter Shireen Abu Aqla was wearing when she was killed by gunfire during clashes between Palestinians and IDF in Jenin.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

The killing of veteran Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh during a firefight between IDF soldiers and Palestinians in Jenin is a tragedy.

Journalists doing their job should be protected, even in the most dangerous situations. The death of the 51-year-old, whose face is familiar to millions of viewers around the Arabic world, is a tragedy, as are the deaths of all journalists who have been caught in the crossfire and killed while reporting from conflict and war zones around the world.

Abu Akleh held American citizenship, and US Ambassador Tom Nides called for a “thorough investigation in the circumstances” of her death.

We support Nides call, but there are problems. First, some are wildly casting blame on Israel before an investigation has even begun. Second, the Palestinians are not willing to cooperate with Israel in a joint investigation.

A high-profile journalist lies dead on the street where a firefight took place and the conclusion immediately drawn by Palestinians and their supporters, with no questions asked, is that Israel killed her – and did so intentionally.

Jordanian journalists protest the death of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in Amman (credit: REUTERS)Jordanian journalists protest the death of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in Amman (credit: REUTERS)

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas declared immediately that Israel bears full responsibility for her death. Palestinian politician Hanan Ashrawi tweeted that Abu Akleh was “shot & murdered by the Israeli occupation army.” Fatah spokesman Osama al-Qawasami said Israel deliberately targeted Abu Akleh because it “wants to send a message to journalists around the world” that “whoever wants to cover the truth will be shot and killed.”

Lolwah al Khater, deputy foreign minister of Qatar, which sponsors Al Jazeera, tweeted that “Israeli state-sponsored terrorism must stop,” and Al Jazeera determined with certainty that the IDF shot its journalist “deliberately” and “in cold blood.”

All of that was stated before any investigation and without any physical evidence. Those who think the worst of Israel will be willing to accept and believe anything about it – including that it would intentionally target and kill a prominent Arab journalist.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that according to “information in our hands right now, there is a good chance” that Akleh was killed by Palestinians firing indiscriminately at the Israeli troops. The PMO circulated a video showing a Palestinian gunman saying, “We hit a soldier, he is lying on the ground.” Since, however, no IDF soldier was injured in the firefight, this suggests that it is possible the gunmen mistook the journalist for an IDF soldier and is responsible for her death.

This need not be a classic “he said, she said” case of conflicting claims that can never be proven.

A fairly simple joint pathological investigation – clarifying the bullet type and the angle of the bullet entry wound – would go a long way toward determining who fired the fatal shot. But the Palestinians are not interested in a joint investigation, and Akleh’s body was immediately taken to a local hospital to preclude one. Furthermore, she is expected to be buried on Thursday without an autopsy.

Bennett called on the Palestinians “to conduct a joint pathological analysis and investigation, which would be based on all of the existing documentation and findings, to get to the truth. So far, the Palestinians have refused this offer.”

Why? Because they do not have an interest in “getting to the truth” and finding out how Abu Akleh was killed. What they are interested in now is the propaganda value that can be culled from a well-known journalist killed on Jenin’s streets.

The PA has made up its mind about how Abu Akleh was killed, and need not be confused by an investigation that could muddle up its narrative. Reasonable people around the world, however, should ask themselves, before jumping to conclusions: why are the Palestinians refusing a joint examination?

If Abu Akleh was indeed shot by IDF soldiers operating in Jenin, then Israel needs to take responsibility, review standing orders, and see what can be done to ensure that journalists and other civilians are not harmed, even as the IDF continues trying to tamp down the current wave of terror by going on the offensive throughout the West Bank, including in Jenin.

Abu Akleh’s death is terrible. But it is sadly being cynically used to blame Israel, something that will incite others to carry out even more terror attacks against the Jewish State.



Tags Jenin United Nations journalism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
3

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
4

3 dead, 4 injured in ax murder terror attack in Elad, Israel

Israeli Security and rescue personnel work at the scene following an incident in Elad, in central Israel, May 5, 2022.
5

Putin apologizes to Bennett for Lavrov’s Hitler comments

RIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Sochi, last October.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by