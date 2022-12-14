Iran kicked out of UN Women's Commission in 29-8 vote

Iran was ousted from the United Nation's Commission on the Status of Women on Wednesday evening in a vote of 29-8.

Some 16 countries abstained from the vote. The eight countries to vote against the decision were Bolivia, China, Kazakhstan, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Oman, Russia and Zimbabwe.

The decision comes as Iranians continue to protest against the Islamic Republic throughout Iran for a 12th week. The protests were sparked after the killing of Mahsa Amini by Tehran "morality police" in September but has since expanded to cover more issues than just hijab, with many protesters calling for regime change.

One of the central slogans of the ongoing protests is "women, life, freedom."

Iran's representative to the United Nations stated that the Islamic Republic "categorically rejects" the decision, calling the claims of women's rights abuses against Iran "baseless and fabricated."

Iranians protest, holding signs with slogans such as ''women, life, freedom'' and'' ''I swear by the good blood of Iran it will be free.'' December 2022 (credit: 1500tasvir)

The representative claimed that the US was "undermining" the principles of the UN charter and attacking the core principles of democracy.

"Our efforts to promote and protect women's rights are driven by our rich culture and well established constitution and is based on our cultural and ethical values. Just a cursory look at the advancement of Iranian women and girls and their status in various fields...can lead you to perceive Iran - away from prejudice - as a progressive society that takes into consideration their needs and listen to the voices of its women and girls eagerly."

The Iranian representative pointed to racism in the US and other Western countries and accused Israel of committing apartheid against Palestinians and repressing Palestinian women.

Erdan: Iran represents the embodiment of evil

Before the vote, Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, stated that "It's no secret that the poisonous rot of bias and hypocrisy has seeped into the roots of this institution. From the singling out of vibrant democracies to whitewashing the crimes of oppressive governments the moral bankruptcy in these halls never ceases to appall me. Yet today, we are here to address one of the lowest points of the UN's institutionalized distortion. The fact that the worst women's rights abuser in the world can hold a leadership position regarding women's rights here at the UN. Today we have the opportunity to right this shameful wrong."

Erdan added that Iran "represents the embodiment of evil, just as Hitler's Nazi Regime represented the embodiment of evil."

"There should be no question regarding this resolution and no talk of diplomatic or tactical considerations. Today's resolution is a small, but important step, yet the truly crucial step is to immediately announce that there will be no nuclear deal with a rogue state such as Iran. This regime's destructive nature cannot be changed and whoever chooses to sign such a deal today, after everything we know, with Iran will only aid in paving Iran's path to a weapon of mass destruction."