Irish soldier killed on UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon

An Irish soldier was killed on a UN peackeeping mission on Thursday morning when a convoy of two armored utility vehicles carrying eight personnel traveling to Beirut came under small arms fire, Ireland's defense forces said in a statement.

Another member of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is in a serious condition having undergone surgery following the incident, the statement said. Two other soldiers are being treated for minor injuries.

"It is with deep regret that Óglaigh na hÉireann (the Irish defense forces) can confirm the death of one of our peacekeepers in a serious incident in Lebanon last night," the defense forces said.