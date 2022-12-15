The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Irish soldier killed on UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2022 09:00

An Irish soldier was killed on a UN peackeeping mission on Thursday morning when a convoy of two armored utility vehicles carrying eight personnel traveling to Beirut came under small arms fire, Ireland's defense forces said in a statement.

Another member of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is in a serious condition having undergone surgery following the incident, the statement said. Two other soldiers are being treated for minor injuries.

"It is with deep regret that Óglaigh na hÉireann (the Irish defense forces) can confirm the death of one of our peacekeepers in a serious incident in Lebanon last night," the defense forces said.

Shots fired at Israeli forces during overnight arrests in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2022 09:34 AM
Ukrainian forces shell Russian-controlled Donetsk, officials say
By REUTERS
12/15/2022 09:07 AM
Two dead after fire at refinery in Russia's Angarsk
By REUTERS
12/15/2022 07:56 AM
Unexplained leak from docked spacecraft cancels Russian ISS spacewalk
By REUTERS
12/15/2022 05:18 AM
US planning to send smart-bomb kits to Ukraine - report
By REUTERS
12/15/2022 01:26 AM
Bedouin citizen killed in IDF raid on drug smuggling attempt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2022 07:37 PM
Death sentence of Iranian protester suspended - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2022 04:09 PM
Suspected terrorist arrested with handgun near Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2022 03:49 PM
Body of missing diver found on Tel Aviv beach
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2022 03:21 PM
Iran nuclear chief says IAEA officials to visit Tehran soon - report
By REUTERS
12/14/2022 11:57 AM
Russian strategic bombers patrol over Sea of Japan - defense ministry
By REUTERS
12/14/2022 11:27 AM
Shots fired at Israeli security forces during West Bank arrests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2022 08:34 AM
Retired Israeli judge Yitzhak Banai passes away at 92
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2022 11:30 PM
Contractor, foreman arrested after deadly Jerusalem scaffolding collapse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2022 10:39 PM
US resumes patrols with SDF in northern Syria - Pentagon
By REUTERS
12/13/2022 10:06 PM
