IDF chief thanks Yair Lapid for cooperation ahead of PM's departure

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi thanked Prime Minister Yair Lapid for his "cooperation for the security and stability of the State of Israel" during his tenure, in a meeting between the two on Thursday in the Kirya headquarters in Tel Aviv.

The prime minister expressed "deep appreciation" for Israeli security forces' dedication and commitment in the meeting, which was also attended by the Israeli military's general staff forum.

אני מודה לצה"ל ולכלל מערכת הביטחון על הזכות לעבוד במחיצתם, ועל תרומתם הכבירה החל ממבצע "עלות השחר", דרך "שובר גלים", ויתר פעולותיהם בכלל הזירות - הגלויות והחסויות, למען ביטחון ישראל. במדינת ישראל קיימים אלפי אזרחים שממשיכים בשגרת חייהם תודות לעשיית צה"ל וארגוני הביטחון הנוספים. pic.twitter.com/UwrkHDtAOv — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) December 15, 2022

Lapid and Kohavi are both set to leave their respective posts soon, with Kohavi making way for current IDF deputy chief Herzi Halevi to succeed him in the role in January, while Lapid awaits the conclusion of coalition negotiations that will see Benjamin Netanyahu return to the Prime Minister's Office.