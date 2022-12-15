The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
American Jews ask Egypt's Sisi for help in releasing Gaza captives

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2022 21:59

Two Jewish American leaders met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Thursday and discussed issues regarding Israel-Egyptian relations as well as the relationship with the US.

William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and the chair of the organization Dianne Lob met Sisi and shortly afterward shared a statement. "Dianne and I just left a very productive and engaging communal meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi," Daroff stated in a press release. "The meeting, which was scheduled for 60 minutes, but continued for nearly 100 minutes, focused on issues of mutual interest, including the relationships between Egypt, the United States and Israel, as well as regional security issues."

Daroff specifies that the two stated their "unequivocal appreciation to President Sisi for his leadership in ensuring a safe, secure, and stable region," and also thanked him for "safeguarding and enhancing the peace and security cooperation between Egypt and Israel." 

Daroff said that he personally raised the issue of the Israelis who are being held captive by Hamas in Gaza, "Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed and the bodies of two soldiers, Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, and reiterated the importance of their return to the American Jewish community." Daroff concluded by stating his and the American Jewish communities' "support for highlighting to the Biden Administration and Congressional leaders the importance of US financial and military assistance to Egypt as a means of safeguarding American national security.”

In addition, Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with the Egyptian Ambassador to Israel Khaled Azmi on Thursday.

"We discussed the deep connection between Israel and Egypt and the various issues that we have promoted for the stability of the region in the last two and a half years," Gantz said in a statement on his behalf. "Egypt is an important partner and friend of Israel and I hope that our peace and security relations will continue to strengthen and expand."

